Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Family, friends mourn Zak Muise, firefighter killed in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Another wildfire firefighter death in B.C.'
Another wildfire firefighter death in B.C.
Another wildland firefighter has died, this time in the Peace region, battling the largest wildfire in B.C. history. As Julia Foy reports, this death follows three other wildfire related fatalities in western Canada this month.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the young firefighter killed in northeastern British Columbia, the fourth fatality nationwide in one of the deadliest fire seasons in recent memory.

The family of 25-year-old Zak Muise has launched a memorial fundraiser in his name, saying in a statement that he was “loved by many” and that family members ask for privacy during this difficult time.

Click to play video: 'Firefighter killed in line of duty in Prince George Fire Centre region'
Firefighter killed in line of duty in Prince George Fire Centre region

Police say Muise was killed on July 28 in a remote area about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Story continues below advertisement

Muise’s death is the fourth on the Canadian fire line in July, and the second in British Columbia.

Cliff Chapman, operations director at the BC Wildfire Service, says he has never in his 21-year-career at the agency felt the heaviness he and other firefighters are feeling.

Click to play video: 'Memorial held in Revelstoke for fallen wildland firefighter, Devyn Gale'
Memorial held in Revelstoke for fallen wildland firefighter, Devyn Gale

Chapman says firefighters need continued support from people around the province and across Canada, since crews are “leaving their families” and “livelihoods” to support community efforts to fight fires during this record wildfire season.

Trending Now

The BC Wildfire Service says Muise was part of the firefighting effort against the massive Donnie Creek blaze in the province’s northeast, where an estimated 5,832 square kilometres of land have been burned.

The fire, the largest ever recorded in B.C., was initially discovered on May 12 and is expected to remain active into the fall.

Advertisement
More on BC
FireClimate ChangeWildfireBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServiceDisasterfirefighterFirefighter deathfirefighter killedfirefighter memorialFirefighter DiesZak Muiseclimate casualtywildfire fatality
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices