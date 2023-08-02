Women pronounced dead after fatal collision in east Regina

A woman in the east end of Regina has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police were called to the 2200 Block of Victoria Avenue East after reports that an adult female had been struck by a vehicle.
The collision occurred near the Victora Square mall.
The victim was taken to hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.
Regina police are currently on the scene.
