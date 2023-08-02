Jets sign Rasmus Kupari to two-year, $2M deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1 million.

The team announced Wednesday that the 23-year-old, who came to Winnipeg in the trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings, had agreed to the deal.

A native of Kotka, Finland, Kupari has 130 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Kings, plus 11 career playoff games.

In 66 games last season, he scored three goals and chipped in 12 assists for a total of 15 points.

A first-round draft pick (20th overall) of Los Angeles in 2018, Kupari has also represented Finland internationally, winning gold at the 2019 World Junior Championships.