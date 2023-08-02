Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young man convicted in Calgary officer’s death faces sentencing in September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 2:31 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of the officer.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of the officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died and was driving the vehicle when it took off from a routine traffic stop with the officer holding on to the wheel and trying to get him to stop.

His defence lawyer, Zachary Al-Khatib, told Court of King’s Bench Justice Anna Loparco that his client should serve seven and a half years, minus credit for time served.

Trending Now

Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson says the young man should serve between 11 and 13 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Loparco has ruled that he will be sentenced as an adult, but the publication ban on his name remains in effect until the end of any appeal period.

More on Crime
Calgary PoliceHit and RunCalgaryVehicleSgt. Andrew HarnettCourt of King's BenchCrown Prosecutorofficer deathZachary Al-KhatibAnna LoparcoMike Ewenson
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices