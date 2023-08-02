Young man convicted in Calgary officer’s death faces sentencing in September

Send this page to someone via email

A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died and was driving the vehicle when it took off from a routine traffic stop with the officer holding on to the wheel and trying to get him to stop.

His defence lawyer, Zachary Al-Khatib, told Court of King’s Bench Justice Anna Loparco that his client should serve seven and a half years, minus credit for time served.

Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson says the young man should serve between 11 and 13 years.

Loparco has ruled that he will be sentenced as an adult, but the publication ban on his name remains in effect until the end of any appeal period.