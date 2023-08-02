Over 28 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms seized after Regina police investigation

See more sharing options

Multiple charges have been laid after Regina police seized guns, drugs and more from a home on July 29.

Members of the Regina Police Service street gang unit and the RPS SWAT conducted an investigation at a home in the 1900 block of Winnipeg Street.

Police say the following items were located and seized during the search:

two firearms

ammunition

three grams of cocaine

$16,322 in cash

a bullet-proof vest

items associated with drug trafficking

Two people in the residence were arrested.

Christopher Maytwayashing, 40, and Jayde Boyle, 36, are both charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

unsafe storage of a restricted firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Maytwayashing and Boyle are also charged with a number of counts related to possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and more.

Maytwayashing and Boyle made their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m.