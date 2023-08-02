Menu

Crime

Over 28 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms seized after Regina police investigation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 2:22 pm
On July 29, Regina police conducted an investigation at a residence in the 1900 block of Winnipeg Street. File / Global News
Multiple charges have been laid after Regina police seized guns, drugs and more from a home on July 29.

Members of the Regina Police Service street gang unit and the RPS SWAT conducted an investigation at a home in the 1900 block of Winnipeg Street.

Police say the following items were located and seized during the search:

  • two firearms
  • ammunition
  • three grams of cocaine
  • $16,322 in cash
  • a bullet-proof vest
  • items associated with drug trafficking

Two people in the residence were arrested.

Christopher Maytwayashing, 40, and Jayde Boyle, 36, are both charged with:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • unsafe storage of a restricted firearm
  • two counts of possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
Maytwayashing and Boyle are also charged with a number of counts related to possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and more.

Story continues below advertisement

Maytwayashing and Boyle made their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m.

