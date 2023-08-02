Over 28 grams of cocaine, 2 firearms seized after Regina police investigation

Multiple charges have been laid after Regina police seized guns, drugs and more from a home on July 29.
Members of the Regina Police Service street gang unit and the RPS SWAT conducted an investigation at a home in the 1900 block of Winnipeg Street.
Police say the following items were located and seized during the search:
- two firearms
- ammunition
- three grams of cocaine
- $16,322 in cash
- a bullet-proof vest
- items associated with drug trafficking
Two people in the residence were arrested.
Christopher Maytwayashing, 40, and Jayde Boyle, 36, are both charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- unsafe storage of a restricted firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
Maytwayashing and Boyle are also charged with a number of counts related to possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and more.
Maytwayashing and Boyle made their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Monday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m.
