Gene discovery by Canadian researcher ‘major breakthrough’ in HIV research: PHAC

A specific gene may explain why some people have naturally lower viral loads of HIV, which slows down the virus from replicating and transmitting, according to research from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Published Wednesday in Nature, PHAC researchers along with international partners, found the genetic variants that impact a human gene called CHD1L, which restricts HIV replication.

“This is the first new genetic variant discovered in nearly 30 years of HIV research. It is a major breakthrough in our understanding of the virus and may lead to new HIV treatment and prevention strategies,” PHAC stated in a release.

In order to find this gene, the researchers examined the genetics of close to 4,000 people around the world living with HIV who are of African ancestries — a key population that is disproportionately affected by HIV — and provided informed consent to study how their genetic background influenced their response to the virus.

The scientists found CHD1L and believe this gene has a role to play in limiting viral replication. This means that the virus is unable to replicate as quickly or efficiently in people who carry specific genetic variants compared to others who do not.

More research is required to fully understand exactly how this gene is limiting viral replication, the researchers stated.

“This important discovery will help scientists target their efforts to discover new medical interventions for HIV, PHAC stated. “It can pave the way for the development of new prevention and treatment strategies.”

What is HIV?

HIV is a sexually transmitted and blood-borne infection that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically T cells, which play a crucial role in fighting off infections and diseases.

If left untreated, the virus can weaken the immune system over time, making the infected person more susceptible to various infections and illnesses. If the immune system becomes severely compromised, the condition progresses to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is the late stage of HIV infection.

Although there is no cure for HIV, tremendous progress has been made in managing the virus with antiretroviral therapy (ART).

In 2020, an estimated 1,520 new HIV infections occurred in Canada, a slight decrease from the estimate for 2018, according to PHAC.