Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

B.C. wildfire officials to provide update as homes lost north of Pemberton

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 1:51 pm
Hundreds of firefighters from around the globe are in British Columbia to help extinguish the province's raging wildfires. Neetu Garcha was granted exclusive access to the frontlines of the Ross Moore Lake fire fight, just 10 kilometres away from the town of Kamloops, and explains how American and Mexican crews are sharing their knowledge to help their Canadian comrades.
The B.C. government and wildfire officials are set to provide an update Wednesday morning on the wildfires burning around the province.

This comes as the Downton Lake wildfire, burning north of Pemberton, has now destroyed around a dozen properties.

The fire around Gun Lake suddenly flared up late Monday.

And on Tuesday, a critical evacuation order was issued for more than 200 properties around the lake. It urged seasonal and some permanent residents to leave for Lillooet or Whistler.

An evacuation alert was also extended for properties north of Gun Lake, including Tyaughton Lake.

The fire currently covers 1,560 hectares.

In the Okanagan Valley, more Osoyoos residents are now being allowed to return home after more than 700 properties were forced out by the fast-moving Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The fire currently sits at more than 3,000 hectares on the north side of the border, more than doubling in size overnight Monday due to shifting winds on the northwest side of the blaze.

Roughly 50 firefighters, 65 structure protection personnel and six helicopters are responding to the fire, with officials concentrating resources on parts of the blaze burning closest to town.

Despite many returning home, some chose not to leave as nearly 200 properties in the area remain under evacuation order.

“If people choose to stay it is their choice. It does put our firefighters at risk if they do have to go back in. If we do see an increase in activity that then elevates that threat,” Shaelee Steams from the BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

There are currently 361 wildfires burning in B.C., with 13 of them considered a wildfire of note.

More to come.

 

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

