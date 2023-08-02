B.C. wildfire officials to provide update as homes lost north of Pemberton

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government and wildfire officials are set to provide an update Wednesday morning on the wildfires burning around the province.

This comes as the Downton Lake wildfire, burning north of Pemberton, has now destroyed around a dozen properties.

The fire around Gun Lake suddenly flared up late Monday.

And on Tuesday, a critical evacuation order was issued for more than 200 properties around the lake. It urged seasonal and some permanent residents to leave for Lillooet or Whistler.

An evacuation alert was also extended for properties north of Gun Lake, including Tyaughton Lake.

The fire currently covers 1,560 hectares.

3:06 Some good news for Osoyoos residents from fight against Eagle Bluff fire

In the Okanagan Valley, more Osoyoos residents are now being allowed to return home after more than 700 properties were forced out by the fast-moving Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire currently sits at more than 3,000 hectares on the north side of the border, more than doubling in size overnight Monday due to shifting winds on the northwest side of the blaze.

Roughly 50 firefighters, 65 structure protection personnel and six helicopters are responding to the fire, with officials concentrating resources on parts of the blaze burning closest to town.

Despite many returning home, some chose not to leave as nearly 200 properties in the area remain under evacuation order.

1:54 Hundreds return home following aggressive wildfire

“If people choose to stay it is their choice. It does put our firefighters at risk if they do have to go back in. If we do see an increase in activity that then elevates that threat,” Shaelee Steams from the BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

There are currently 361 wildfires burning in B.C., with 13 of them considered a wildfire of note.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.