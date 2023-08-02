Menu

Crime

Stolen Porsche recovered in Guelph, woman faces charges

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 2, 2023 1:47 pm
Guelph police break enter auto theft unit members were patrolling an area of Fife Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the car and later arrested the woman. View image in full screen
Guelph police break enter auto theft unit members were patrolling an area of Fife Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the car and later arrested the woman. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
An investigation into a stolen Porsche has resulted in the recovery of the car and the arrest of a woman from Guelph.

Guelph Police Service’s break enter auto theft unit members were patrolling an area of Fife Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They discovered a Porsche SUV that had been reported stolen. They also found out that the licence plates attached to the vehicle were also stolen.

Police waited an hour before a woman was seen approaching the vehicle and unlocking it.

Trending Now

Investigators say she was taken into police custody without incident.

A 39-year-old is facing a number of charges and will be back in a Guelph court on Sept. 19.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceRecoveredstolen license platesBreak Enter Auto Theft UnitPorsche SUV
