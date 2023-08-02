Stolen Porsche recovered in Guelph, woman faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into a stolen Porsche has resulted in the recovery of the car and the arrest of a woman from Guelph.

Guelph Police Service’s break enter auto theft unit members were patrolling an area of Fife Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They discovered a Porsche SUV that had been reported stolen. They also found out that the licence plates attached to the vehicle were also stolen.

Police waited an hour before a woman was seen approaching the vehicle and unlocking it.

Investigators say she was taken into police custody without incident.

A 39-year-old is facing a number of charges and will be back in a Guelph court on Sept. 19.