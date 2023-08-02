Menu

Traffic

Bad track record: Montreal’s light-rail system suffers 3 disruptions in first 3 days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Commuters feeling let down after another REM service interruption – this time late at night'
Commuters feeling let down after another REM service interruption – this time late at night
WATCH: Service on Montreal’s new REM suburban train across the Champlain Bridge was shut down again around 11 pm on Monday. Commuters say they knew to expect some problems even on Day One. But as Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, they say the shutdown was poorly handled, leaving people in the dark.
A computer problem has led to a third disruption in as many days for Montreal’s new light-rail train line.

The rail network, owned and managed by Quebec’s public pension fund, says it was forced to deploy shuttle buses Wednesday morning to ferry commuters between Montreal’s Central Station and the city’s South Shore.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s multi-billion-dollar REM light-rail shuts down on first official day'
Montreal’s multi-billion-dollar REM light-rail shuts down on first official day
The organization says a computer problem at the control centre led to a 30-minute delay at 5:30 a.m., when the first train of the day was scheduled to run.

The light rail, known as the REM, shut down twice on Monday, it’s first official day of service for paying commuters.

Track switch problems caused a 75-minute delay at the height of Monday’s morning commute, and again around 11 p.m.

Officials say disruptions are expected as the system gets up and running.

The first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network opened this week. The project’s current price tag is about $7 billion.

REMMontreal public transitRéseau express métropolitainMontreal light railmontreal commuter trainQuebec pension fundCPDQ InfraMontreal commuter light-rail trainREM disruptionsREM train problems
© 2023 The Canadian Press

