Bad track record: Montreal’s light-rail system suffers 3 disruptions in first 3 days

A computer problem has led to a third disruption in as many days for Montreal’s new light-rail train line.

The rail network, owned and managed by Quebec’s public pension fund, says it was forced to deploy shuttle buses Wednesday morning to ferry commuters between Montreal’s Central Station and the city’s South Shore.

The organization says a computer problem at the control centre led to a 30-minute delay at 5:30 a.m., when the first train of the day was scheduled to run.

The light rail, known as the REM, shut down twice on Monday, it’s first official day of service for paying commuters.

Track switch problems caused a 75-minute delay at the height of Monday’s morning commute, and again around 11 p.m.

Officials say disruptions are expected as the system gets up and running.

The first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network opened this week. The project’s current price tag is about $7 billion.