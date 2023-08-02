2 people arrested in Saskatoon May homicide

Two people have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 30-year-old man in Saskatoon back on May 20.
The Saskatoon Police Service said a 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angose Standingwater.
Officers say a 21-year-old woman was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Both people were arrested on Tuesday and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Standingwater died on May 20 in a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South after police found him with serious injuries.
