Crime

2 people arrested in Saskatoon May homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 3:09 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater. File / Global News
Two people have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 30-year-old man in Saskatoon back on May 20.

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angose Standingwater.

Officers say a 21-year-old woman was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Trending Now

Both people were arrested on Tuesday and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Standingwater died on May 20 in a business in the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South after police found him with serious injuries.

Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceFirst Degree MurderOfficers
