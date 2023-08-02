U.S. director Barry Jenkins to head Platform prize jury at Toronto film festival

See more sharing options

Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins has been selected as the jury chair for the competitive Platform program at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Moonlight” director heads a three-member panel that will select the winner of a $20,000 award.

The jury includes Canadian filmmaker Anthony Shim, whose film “Riceboy Sleeps” won last year’s prize, and Nadine Labaki whose Oscar-nominated film “Capernaum” won the 2018 jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 10-film program opens with “Dream Scenario” from U.S. filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli and includes Canadian drama “The King Tide,” directed by Christian Sparkes.

The program is meant to showcase “films with unique directorial perspectives.” All titles will have their world premieres at TIFF, including “Dear Jassi,” from Indian director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar.

TIFF takes place Sept. 7 to 17.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Platform lineup:

-“Great Absence,” directed by Kei Chika-ura, Japan;

-“I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto),” directed by Ginevra Elkann, Italy;

-“Not A Word (Kein Wort),” directed by Hanna Slak, Germany/Slovenia/France;

-“The Rye Horn (O Corno),” directed by Jaione Camborda, Spain/Belgium/Portugal;

-“Sisterhood (HLM Pussy),” directed by Nora El Hourch, France;

-“Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken),” directed by Axel Petersén, Sweden;

-“Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent),” directed by Héléna Klotz, France.