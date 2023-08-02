Menu

Entertainment

U.S. director Barry Jenkins to head Platform prize jury at Toronto film festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 11:07 am
Hollywood actors and writers on strike
WATCH ABOVE: Hollywood actors and writers are on strike to be fairly compensated in the world of streaming and to have a say on how artificial intelligence will be implemented in the industry. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines asks sociology professor Barry Eidlin to explain this pivotal moment.
Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins has been selected as the jury chair for the competitive Platform program at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Moonlight” director heads a three-member panel that will select the winner of a $20,000 award.

The jury includes Canadian filmmaker Anthony Shim, whose film “Riceboy Sleeps” won last year’s prize, and Nadine Labaki whose Oscar-nominated film “Capernaum” won the 2018 jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 10-film program opens with “Dream Scenario” from U.S. filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli and includes Canadian drama “The King Tide,” directed by Christian Sparkes.

The program is meant to showcase “films with unique directorial perspectives.” All titles will have their world premieres at TIFF, including “Dear Jassi,” from Indian director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar.

TIFF takes place Sept. 7 to 17.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Platform lineup:

-“Great Absence,” directed by Kei Chika-ura, Japan;
-“I Told You So (Te l’avevo detto),” directed by Ginevra Elkann, Italy;
-“Not A Word (Kein Wort),” directed by Hanna Slak, Germany/Slovenia/France;
-“The Rye Horn (O Corno),” directed by Jaione Camborda, Spain/Belgium/Portugal;
-“Sisterhood (HLM Pussy),” directed by Nora El Hourch, France;
-“Shame on Dry Land (Syndabocken),” directed by Axel Petersén, Sweden;
-“Spirit of Ecstasy (La Vénus d’argent),” directed by Héléna Klotz, France.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

