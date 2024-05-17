Menu

Entertainment

Spray pads opening in Winnipeg on May long weekend, city says

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Summer getting a kickstart as the City of Winnipeg sets a date to open spray pads. View image in full screen
Summer getting a kickstart as the City of Winnipeg sets a date to open spray pads. Travis Dolynny / 980 CFPL
Summer is getting a kickstart with the City of Winnipeg setting a date to open spray pads.

As of May 18, kids and kids-at-heart will be able to enjoy relief from the prairie heat, the city said. Most pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day until Sept. 2, it said.

Heated outdoor pools are expected to start opening June 21, except in Fort Garry Lions. This pool and unheated outdoor pools are expected to open a week later.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The city said for as long as the weather permits, outdoor pools will be open seven days a week.

Wading pools will be opening on a staggered basis starting on Canada Day, it said.

More information on what will be open and when can be found on the city’s website at winnipeg.ca, or by contacting 311.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

