Spray pads opening in Winnipeg on May long weekend, city says

Summer is getting a kickstart with the City of Winnipeg setting a date to open spray pads.

As of May 18, kids and kids-at-heart will be able to enjoy relief from the prairie heat, the city said. Most pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day until Sept. 2, it said.

Heated outdoor pools are expected to start opening June 21, except in Fort Garry Lions. This pool and unheated outdoor pools are expected to open a week later.

The city said for as long as the weather permits, outdoor pools will be open seven days a week.

Wading pools will be opening on a staggered basis starting on Canada Day, it said.

More information on what will be open and when can be found on the city’s website at winnipeg.ca, or by contacting 311.

