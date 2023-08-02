Menu

Comments

Crime

Waterloo man injured during robbery in University District: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 10:07 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A Waterloo man was injured during a robbery in the University District on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. after a man was approached by another man and two women near King Street and University Avenue.

One of the thieves flashed a knife at the man as the other two demanded his property. The trio soon fled the scene of the crime, according to police.

They say the victim, a 34-year-old man from Waterloo, was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKing street waterlooUniversity avenue waterlooWaterloo Univeristy District
