Body of youth missing in N.S. floods believed to be recovered, police say

Police believe they have found the body of a youth who went missing in the devastating Nova Scotia floods late last month, the RCMP said Wednesday.

“No family should ever face this kind of tragedy,” said Supt. Sean Auld, the Nova Scotia RCMP’s support services officer, in a release.

“And no words can describe the true sympathy we feel for each of them.”

The youth was one of four people who went missing and were later found dead after two separate vehicles became submerged in the early hours of July 22.

Police believe the vehicles were knocked off the road into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on parts of the province.

Last week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children — identified in funeral home notices as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco — and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the youth.

In Wednesday’s update, the RCMP said the youth’s body was found along the shore of Advocate Harbour around 10:35 Tuesday morning. The harbour is about 70 kilometres northwest of the area where the victims went missing.

“We’re working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to positively identify the remains,” Auld said. “At this time, we believe they’re those of the youth who was unaccounted for following extreme flood conditions in West Hants.”

On Monday, police said the search for the youth was paused due to dangerous conditions, as there were deep pockets of water in the search area. The search efforts were temporarily suspended to allow the water to drain.

At that time, search crews had covered more than 495 acres of ground, 104 square kilometres of watershed and tidal waters, and 417 square kilometres by air.

A number of organizations took part in the search, including the RCMP, the Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association, various fire departments, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, Nova Scotia Public Safety and Field Communications, Emergency Health Services, Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and civilian contractors.

“For each of the nine days of the search, team members worked through challenging conditions, always with the families and the community at the forefront of their thoughts,” Auld said. “I have the deepest respect for their resolve to reunite the missing with their families.”

— with files from The Canadian Press