Canada

N.S. floods: Search for missing youth temporarily suspended due to dangerous conditions

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 10:13 am
Nova Scotia mourns deaths of 2 children from flash floods
The bodies of two children who were swept away by floodwaters in Nova Scotia have now been found. The body of a 52-year-old man has already been recovered, while the search for a missing youth continues. Mike Armstrong reports on the new details about the victims' final moments.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has temporarily suspended the search for a youth who went missing during the devastating Nova Scotia floods due to dangerous conditions.

In an update Monday morning, police said the search has been suspended to allow the remaining water in a search area to drain.

RCMP Supt. Sean Auld said in a release that there are deep pockets of water in the search zone and searching those pockets has become too dangerous for the searchers. Some search activity will be resumed once those areas are drained.

The youth was one of four people who went missing after two separate vehicles were submerged in the early hours of July 22.

Police believe the vehicles were knocked off the road into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on parts of the province.

Last week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children — identified in funeral home notices as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco — and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the missing youth.

The search of the primary search area in Brooklyn were completed on July 27, and search efforts over the weekend were focused on a secondary area adjacent to the primary location.

According to police, 85 per cent of the secondary area has been drained and searched.

So far, searchers have covered more than 495 acres of ground, 104 square kilometres of watershed and tidal waters, and 417 square kilometres of shoreline by air.

— with files from The Canadian Press

