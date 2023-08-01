Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspects after rainbow crosswalk damaged in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 6:14 pm
Police are seeking at least one suspect after a rainbow crosswalk was defaced July 31, 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. View image in full screen
Police are seeking at least one suspect after a rainbow crosswalk was defaced July 31, 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Niagara Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they have no suspect information following damage of a rainbow crosswalk at a residential neighbourhood in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Anderson Lane and Niagara Stone Road.

It’s suspected to have been intentional after discovering a nearby security camera was spray-painted.

“The suspect climbed a nearby utility pole and applied what is believed to be black spray paint to a lens on a surveillance camera that was pointed in the direction of the crosswalk,” Niagara Regional Police said in a statement.

“The suspect proceeded to deface the crosswalk by spray painting a profane word and doing a “burnout” that left visible traction marks.”

Information about both the suspect and the kind of vehicle used is currently not available.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are asking nearby businesses and area residents to review surveillance footage and report suspicious behaviour and vehicles that seemed out of place.

Information can be provided to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '‘Terrifying feeling:’ Children’s aid strike in Ontario and its impact on the rest of province'
‘Terrifying feeling:’ Children’s aid strike in Ontario and its impact on the rest of province
Related News
VandalismNiagara Regional PoliceMischiefNiagaraNiagara RegionNiagara newsNiagara-on-the-LakeRainbow crosswalkniagara stone roadanderson lane
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices