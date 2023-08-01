Police seek suspects after rainbow crosswalk damaged in Niagara-on-the-Lake

See more sharing options

Police say they have no suspect information following damage of a rainbow crosswalk at a residential neighbourhood in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Investigators believe the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Anderson Lane and Niagara Stone Road.

It’s suspected to have been intentional after discovering a nearby security camera was spray-painted.

“The suspect climbed a nearby utility pole and applied what is believed to be black spray paint to a lens on a surveillance camera that was pointed in the direction of the crosswalk,” Niagara Regional Police said in a statement.

“The suspect proceeded to deface the crosswalk by spray painting a profane word and doing a “burnout” that left visible traction marks.”

Information about both the suspect and the kind of vehicle used is currently not available.

Detectives are asking nearby businesses and area residents to review surveillance footage and report suspicious behaviour and vehicles that seemed out of place.

Information can be provided to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.