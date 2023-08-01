Niagara Falls club owner faces charges tied to stabbing incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

The owner and operator of Niagara Falls, Ont., nightclub is facing charges in a July stabbing at the venue.

Police say the 27-year-old man, identified in a release, is facing aggravated assault charges after two other men suffered minor injuries after some sort of “violent” altercation at the night spot on Main Street just south of Lundy’s Lane.

The two stabbed, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s, were found just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the club by police and paramedics.

Both were taken to an out-of-region hospital after the July 23 incident.