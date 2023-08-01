Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Niagara Falls club owner faces charges tied to stabbing incident: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 9:15 am
Police say three men were injured after a 'violent' altercation at a Niagara Falls, Ont. nightclub on July 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say three men were injured after a 'violent' altercation at a Niagara Falls, Ont. nightclub on July 23, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
The owner and operator of Niagara Falls, Ont., nightclub is facing charges in a July stabbing at the venue.

Police say the 27-year-old man, identified in a release, is facing aggravated assault charges after two other men suffered minor injuries after some sort of “violent” altercation at the night spot on Main Street just south of Lundy’s Lane.

The two stabbed, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s, were found just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the club by police and paramedics.

Both were taken to an out-of-region hospital after the July 23 incident.

