Crime

2 men stabbed in ‘violent’ night club altercation in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 4:47 pm
A Niagara police vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say three men were injured after a 'violent' altercation at a Niagara Falls, Ont. nightclub on July 23, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police say two men were stabbed and another suffered minor injuries after an early Sunday incident at Niagara Falls, Ont. club.

Investigators say the injuries came from some sort of “violent” altercation that started inside Euphoria Social Lounge on Main Street just south of Lundy’s Lane.

The two stabbed, a man in his 30s and another in his 40s, were found just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the club by police and paramedics.

Both were transported to an out-of-region hospital while the other man in his 20s was treated at a local hospital.

Detectives are appealing to the public for information which can be passed on to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

