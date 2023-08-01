Suspect sought after victim sexually assaulted on Uxbridge trail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Uxbridge.

Police said on Sunday, a female victim was walking on Ewen Trail near Munro Crescent when she passed the suspect, and noticed that he was following close behind her.

The suspect then grabbed the victim and “touched her inappropriately,” police said.

Police said she was able to break free and run into a nearby neighbourhood to call for help.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years of age with a stocky build, shoulder-length long brown hair and a shaggy beard. He was reportedly wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a dark teal shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact regional authorities.