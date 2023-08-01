Flair Airlines announces new routes, more flights out of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines is adding new routes to its flights from Canadian cities. For Manitobans, that means easier access to more destinations.

In its announcement Tuesday, the airline noted the addition of 13 new routes as part of its winter schedule. Of the nearly dozen routes, three new flight paths will be going to and from Winnipeg: Las Vegas, Cancun and Orlando-Sanford, Fla. Each flight is expected to depart twice a week from Winnipeg.

The low-fare airline will begin flying between Winnipeg and Cancun on Nov. 30.

The airlines noted that it had carried 436,112 passengers throughout the month of June and that it “continues to lead with strong on-time performance.”

At Tuesday’s press conference, chief commercial officer Garth Lund said the reason behind the new routes was the potential the city of Winnipeg offered.

“We have expanded here significantly in Winnipeg, with new routes to all three destinations…. This is our very first sun service from the city, so far we’ve just been serving the domestic routes,” said Lund. “I think it’s a market that’s probably underserved by existing carriers.”

CEO Stepen Jones, when asked about the airline’s plans to go beyond adding new routes, said Flair Airlines does not work in the business of vacation package deals.

“We know what we’re good at, which is operating a great low-cost airline. We’re not a package tour operator,” said Jones. “I think increasingly today people are able to do and put together great deals themselves with all of the internet booking options.”