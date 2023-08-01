Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing south of Edmonton: RCMP

See more sharing options

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed on a First Nation south of Edmonton, according to police.

RCMP in Maskwacis, about 60 kilometres south of Edmonton, said officers were called to a stabbing at a house on Louis Bull First Nation on Sunday.

Officers found a dead man who was identified as Daniel Adrian Johnson, a 34-year-old resident of Maskwacis.

Police arrested a person living at the home, 31-year-old Amie Lindsay Twins, RCMP said.

Twins is in custody and is set to have her next court appearance Tuesday.