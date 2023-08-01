Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing south of Edmonton: RCMP

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 1, 2023 2:57 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed on a First Nation south of Edmonton, according to police.

RCMP in Maskwacis, about 60 kilometres south of Edmonton, said officers were called to a stabbing at a house on Louis Bull First Nation on Sunday.

Officers found a dead man who was identified as Daniel Adrian Johnson, a 34-year-old resident of Maskwacis.

Trending Now

Police arrested a person living at the home, 31-year-old Amie Lindsay Twins, RCMP said.

Twins is in custody and is set to have her next court appearance Tuesday.

