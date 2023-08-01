15-year-old charged in Clinton, Ont. triple stabbing: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a triple stabbing in Huron County over the weekend.

The accused from Stratford, who cannot be named under the youth justice system, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

OPP say they were contacted on Sunday at 12:45 a.m. after several youths were attacked by someone with a knife at a residence in Clinton.

Officers reported that three victims, all under the age of 18, were injured and taken to a hospital in Goderich. One of the victims was transported to London’s Victoria Hospital, where they currently remain.

All injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but the weapon believed to have been used was found.

The accused is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Huron County OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information or any witnesses to the incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Any video surveillance capturing “pedestrian traffic” between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 3o may be helpful to investigators.

“If anyone in Clinton has located, or locates any discarded items that may be related to this matter, please call OPP,” police wrote in a statement.