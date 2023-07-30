Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Triple-stabbing incident injures 3 youths in Clinton, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2023 2:48 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. AM980 News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP are investigating a triple stabbing incident in Clinton, Ont.

Police said officers were called around 12:45 a.m. Sunday about several youths that had been attacked by someone with a knife at a home.

The three victims, all under the age of 18, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The weapon believed to be used has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Click to play video: 'Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members'
Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members
Advertisement
More on Crime
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceStabbingYouthClintonStabtriple stabbingClinton stabbingClinton stabbing youth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices