Triple-stabbing incident injures 3 youths in Clinton, Ont.: OPP

OPP are investigating a triple stabbing incident in Clinton, Ont.

Police said officers were called around 12:45 a.m. Sunday about several youths that had been attacked by someone with a knife at a home.

The three victims, all under the age of 18, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The weapon believed to be used has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.