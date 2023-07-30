Triple-stabbing incident injures 3 youths in Clinton, Ont.: OPP

OPP are investigating a triple stabbing incident in Clinton, Ont.
Police said officers were called around 12:45 a.m. Sunday about several youths that had been attacked by someone with a knife at a home.
The three victims, all under the age of 18, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
The weapon believed to be used has been found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
