Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick Education Department received no complaints about pronouns kept secret

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Political fallout continues in N.B. over Policy 713 controversy'
Political fallout continues in N.B. over Policy 713 controversy
There continues to be a strong political reaction in the aftermath of the New Brunswick government’s changes to Policy 713 – even within the ruling Progressive Conservatives. Some in the party continue to call for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs. But as Silas Brown reports, the process laid out in the party’s constitution sets a high bar for removing a leader – Jun 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A University of New Brunswick professor’s freedom of information request shows no parents complained to the province’s Education Department that they had been left in the dark about their children’s preferred pronouns.

Melissa Dockrill Garrett, a researcher specializing in inclusive education, asked to see all complaints from parents concerned they weren’t consulted by schools about their child using a different name or pronouns, but the department said no such written records exist.

Dockrill Garrett said she requested the documents after Education Minister Bill Hogan claimed he had received “hundreds” of complaints from parents and teachers regarding Policy 713, which lays out gender identity protocols for New Brunswick’s schools.

Blaine Higgs’s Progressive Conservative government changed the policy, effective July 1, to remove the obligation that teachers use the preferred pronouns or names of students under the age of 16, unless the student has parental consent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Kelly Lamrock, the province’s youth advocate, also sought evidence of the complaints after Hogan announced a review of the policy, but in May he reported that his request yielded three complaints, none of which were from parents.

A request for comment from Hogan’s office was not immediately answered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.

More on Canada
New BrunswickPolicy 713LGBTQ PolicyPronounsnew brunswick lgbtq policyNew Brunswick Policy 713preferred pronounslgbt policy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices