Arrest made in sexual assault case at downtown Guelph business

A man is facing charges after a woman was sexually assaulted at a downtown Guelph business last week.
The victim told investigators with the Guelph Police Service that she was working last Friday afternoon when a client approached her and touched her inappropriately. She was not physically hurt.
Investigators got a description of the individual.
Officers located a man matching the description and placed him under arrest.
A 62-year-old man from Guelph is facing sexual assault charges and was held for a bail hearing.
