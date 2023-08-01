Menu

Crime

Arrest made in sexual assault case at downtown Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 1, 2023 1:44 pm
Guelph police headquarters.
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
A man is facing charges after a woman was sexually assaulted at a downtown Guelph business last week.

The victim told investigators with the Guelph Police Service that she was working last Friday afternoon when a client approached her and touched her inappropriately. She was not physically hurt.

Investigators got a description of the individual.

Officers located a man matching the description and placed him under arrest.

A 62-year-old man from Guelph is facing sexual assault charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

