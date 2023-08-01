Battery theft investigation leads to seizure of drugs and weapon: Guelph police

See more sharing options

An investigation into a stolen scooter battery led up in the seizure of illicit drugs and anweapon, police said.

Guelph police were notified by a downtown resident on Saturday that the battery on a mobility scooter was stolen. Police believe the theft occurred sometime overnight.

The investigation led officers to a man in the downtown area Monday night. He was arrested.

Police said a search of the individual turned up a quantity of suspected crystal meth, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia plus a switchblade knife.

A 29-year-old man from Guelph faces a number of charges. He will be in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 12.