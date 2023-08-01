Menu

Canada

Small plane crashes during landing at Quebec City airport, pilot taken to hospital

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 11:14 am
Jean Lesage International Airport is pictured in an aerial photo, Quebec City, Sept. 3, 2015. View image in full screen
Jean Lesage International Airport is pictured in an aerial photo, Quebec City, Sept. 3, 2015. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press
Authorities at Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec City confirmed that a small plane with one person aboard was involved in an incident Tuesday morning.

Both Quebec City police and firefighters were called in to assist. Quebec City police spokesperson Sandra Dion confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Police said their was neither smoke nor fire after the crash.

Airport authorities said the crash happened during a landing manoeuvre at 9:20 a.m.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it had been informed of the incident and confirmed the plane involved was a Cessna belonging to Orizon Aviation — a piloting school in Quebec City.

The TSB said it was still collecting information regarding the incident and it was too soon to say whether a team of investigators would be deployed.

Airport authorities warned the incident could lead to flight delays and passengers should check on the status of their flights before heading out.

More to come. 

— With a file from The Canadian Press

TSB Transportation Safety Board of Canada Quebec City police small plane crash Quebec City fire department Quebec City airport Jean Lesage Airport Quebec City plane crash Quebec City small plane

