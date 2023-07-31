‘Oh, bobcat’: Calgary woman surprised by lynx attack

Send this page to someone via email

A surprise bobcat attack has a Calgary woman thankful she only escaped with cuts and bruises.

Loren Bressers was walking her Dachshund in an alley near her Haysboro home when she heard a hiss.

“I saw a cat. I thought it was one of the Serval — the large-breed cats — at first. And I went, ‘Oh, kitty.’ And then I saw the ears perked up and I said, ‘Oh, bobcat,’” Bressers told Global News. “And by the time that came out of my mouth, I had the cat attached to me.”

Bressers held out her right arm to try to defend herself from the leaping lynx.

“Mouth was here and then scratches down my legs… and it basically scratched me from here down,” she said, pointing to her thigh.

“I started yelling, ‘Help!! Help me! Bobcat! I’m being attacked!’ over and over again.”

When a Good Samaritan came to assist Bessers, the bobcat fled.

Calgary Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) confirmed they received a report of the incident and told Global News members of the Calgary Police Service also attended Bressers after the attack.

“After assessing the situation, fish and wildlife officers determined that the bobcat had three kittens in a tree adjacent to the alleyway where the encounter occurred,” FWES said in a statement.

“Officers believe the incident was likely defensive in nature as female bobcats may react to domestic dogs as natural threats to the safety of their offspring.

FWES said bobcats don’t see any difference between canine predators like coyotes and domestic dogs.

Bressers’ dog Karma is a show dog and the pair were out on Sunday training for an upcoming show at Spruce Meadows.

Previous training and keeping her dog on a leash was what saved Karma’s live, Bressers said.

“If she had been off leash, I would not have her. I am thoroughly convinced that she would have gone down,” Bressers said.

Scheduled to see a doctor on Monday for her minor lacerations, Bressers also escaped the encounter with bruises, scrapes and swollen ankle.

“I don’t believe I need stitches,” Bresser said.

FWES said this was a rare incident between the wild animal and a suburban Calgarian.

“This is an isolated incident as there was no documented reports of prior threats to the public from this bobcat in the area. Bobcats wander over a large area which can limit the effectiveness of any trapping efforts,” FWES said.

“It is worth stressing that under normal circumstances bobcats do not represent an imminent threat to the public.”