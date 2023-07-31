Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man arrested following weekend shooting in midtown Kingston

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:37 pm
Kingston police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Toronto on a slew of weapons charges in connection with a shooting on Curtis Crescent.
Kingston police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Toronto on a slew of weapons charges in connection with a shooting on Curtis Crescent. Global News
Kingston police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in midtown Kingston in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. on Curtis Crescent.

According to police, the victim was driving in a vehicle with a group of people, whom they knew, to Curtis Crescent.

Police say as the people were leaving the vehicle, a man in the back seat fired a round from a gun, which hit the victim in the front seat.

The man who fired the gun fled the scene, police say.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Kingston police major crimes unit arrested the suspect, who was still in the area, shortly after arrival.

Jaymes Roettger, 18, of Toronto is charged with aggravated assault, being an unlicensed person possessing a restricted weapon, possession of a loaded unregulated firearm, pointing a firearm, using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, two counts of weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Joel Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or email jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also call in anonymously to 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and request to remain anonymous.

PoliceShootingFirearmGunVehicleMidtownKingston shootingcurtis crescent
