Crime

Charges laid against 4 people after cyclist grabbed during robbery: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:23 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto say they have arrested four people after a cyclist was grabbed from behind during a robbery.

Toronto police said they received a call for a robbery at around 9:15 p.m. on Friday around Danforth and Thyra avenues.

Police said someone was cycling toward an intersection and stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the road. A suspect then allegedly grabbed the cyclist’s backpack from behind and demanded they give them their earphones.

The cyclist refused and fled, police said. As he left, he heard the suspect shouting for people to “get him,” according to investigators.

Toronto police said officers went to the area the incident took place and found the suspect with another man and two teenagers. Three of the accused were found to have guns, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were all arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

