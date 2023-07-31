Menu

Canada

WestJet to operate sun destinations from Hamilton this winter amid Swoop exit

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 3:48 pm
Cost of WestJet’s shut down of Swoop
WATCH: Another Canadian budget airline will soon be no more. On Friday, WestJet announced they will be shutting down Swoop Airlines, merging it into their operations. As Paul Johnson reports, it has critics saying that one less travel option, will have Canadian passengers paying the price. – Jun 10, 2023
Departures bound for sun destinations from Hamilton, Ont., typically fulfilled by the soon-to-be-defunct Swoop will be picked up by its parent company WestJet this winter.

In a statement, the Calgary-based airline assured Hamiltonians they will “sustain the community’s key sun connections” as the company works through completing integration of its ultra-low-cost carrier.

Flights from the John C. Munro airport to Cancun, Mexico, are set to resume Nov. 25, while similar departures for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will start the following day on the 26th.

Orlando and Tampa Bay bookings are available as of Nov. 24.

Each of the routes will feature three flights weekly on WestJet aircraft.

“As we work through this transitionary period, WestJet’s service from Hamilton will be centred on our strategic focus of providing non-stop domestic connectivity to Western Canada and the sun destinations. We know our guests rely on us for to escape the winter cold,” VP and chief commercial officer John Weatherill said.

The brand will also provide year-round non-stop connectivity between Hamilton and Calgary four times weekly.

Recently-acquired Sunwing is expected to operate eight non-stop winter routes from Hamilton to the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, including Cayo Coco, Holguin and Varadero.

WestJetLas VegasSwoopSwoop airlineshamilton airportHamilton flightshamilton airlinejulia brunetswoop shut down
