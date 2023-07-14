Swoop to suspend Hamilton to Las Vegas flights in late July

Send this page to someone via email

Budget airline Swoop is set to suspend its flights between Hamilton and Las Vegas in late July.

A spokesperson with the airline says the action is connected to “measured adjustments” to “balance operational capacity” to avoid disruptions across their network.

“As part of that change, service between Hamilton and Las Vegas will be suspended after July 26,” Julia Brunet told Global News in an email.

“Travellers with flights booked after that date have been notified by email and provided with the option to be rebooked on an available WestJet flight or to receive a refund.”

She revealed the Hamilton rebookings would involve travel on alternative flights between Vegas and Toronto using Pearson airport.

The airline will shut down later this year, with operations folding into WestJet after Oct. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Swoop has been offering flights to eight Canadian destinations to and from Hamilton as well as eight international stops encompassing the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Brunet said Swoop will continue operating “an adjusted schedule” through to Oct. 28.

“In the event of any required schedule changes, travellers will be provided with as much notice as possible, re-accommodation options on Swoop or WestJet where available or a full refund to the original form of payment,” she explained.