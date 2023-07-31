Menu

Economy

Manitoba employment pilot aimed at young adults with intellectual disabilities

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 2:59 pm
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires. View image in full screen
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires. Province of Manitoba
The Manitoba government is hoping a new pilot project will help young adults with intellectual disabilities find meaningful employment.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the Improving Quality of Life initiative Monday, and said the program’s goal is to work with employment service providers to create greater job options.

“With this pilot project, we aim to empower young adults with intellectual disabilities, by providing the necessary support and training to secure meaningful employment and enhance their quality of life,” Squires said.

The two-year, $600,000 project is limited to 30 participants between the ages of 18 and 20, and an unlimited number from 20 to 25. It will give participants a chance to have their skills and preferences assessed and work with agencies to find employment opportunities.

Squires said by tailoring work options to the participants’ skills and needs, the project will help create a more inclusive workforce provincewide.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier issues apology for centre for people with intellectual disabilities'
Manitoba premier issues apology for centre for people with intellectual disabilities
