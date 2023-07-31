Edmonton firefighters return to Ukraine to teach medical course

Send this page to someone via email

Three Edmonton firefighters are going to Ukraine to teach first responders a modified version of the NATO standard Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course.

The firefighters are all volunteers with Firefighter Aid Ukraine (FFAU). They’ll leave from the Edmonton airport on Tuesday.

They’ll teach more than 70 firefighters and police officers, who will then train others across Ukraine.

The medical course focuses on life-saving interventions for injuries associated with military attacks on civilian populations.

11:45 Meuwly’s Firefighter Aid Ukraine Fundraiser

“This specialized training will focus on haemorrhage control with advanced techniques, blast injuries, airway management, treatment of thoracic injuries including needle decompression, hypothermia prevention in patients suffering from traumatic injuries, and basic wound care,” said Kevin Royle, FFAU’s volunteer board director.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is aimed at addressing the most immediate emergency care needs that first responders are dealing with.

“Individuals who have not performed in an emergency responder role previously have now taken on that role in Ukraine. As such, they do not have this kind of training and it is imperative for them to have it, given the situations they are dealing with in their roles,” Royle said.

“We are fortunate in North America that our firefighters are medically trained and can provide this level of support,” he added.

1:43 Edmonton firefighters prepare for aid trip to Ukraine

FFAU was created in 2014 and is run by volunteers.

The group has brought more than 200 tonnes of emergency response equipment to Ukraine since Russia invaded.

In May 2017, a 12-metre shipping container filled with medical supplies, tools and emergency response equipment was sent to Ukraine. In September, a group of seven Edmonton firefighters and one dispatcher went overseas.

Story continues below advertisement