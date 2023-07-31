Menu

Crime

Kitchener woman charged in connection with string of break-ins in Laurentian Hills

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 1:07 pm
Police handcuffs, shackle. View image in full screen
Police handcuffs, shackle. Getty Images
A woman from Kitchener has been arrested in connection with several break-ins in the Laurentian Hills area of the city, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say several homes were broken into on Chandler Drive in April.

Police say investigators discovered that a woman had been targeting homes with unlocked doors before entering and taking property that was near the entranceways.

On Friday, officers searched a home on nearby Mowat Boulevard while making the arrest.

Trending Now

During their search, police say officers found a stolen vehicle and other property that had gone missing during the break-ins.

The Kitchener woman is facing a number of charges, including break and enter, attempted break and enter, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeChandler Drive KitchenerMowat Boulevard KitchenerChandler Drive break insChandler Drive thefts
