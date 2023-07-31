SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Osoyoos fire remains a concern Monday with forecast calling for more wind

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Rapid growth of Eagle Bluff wildfire'
Rapid growth of Eagle Bluff wildfire
It was the rapid growth of the Eagle Bluff wildfire that alarmed many in Osoyoos last night. Kamil Karamali has more on how quickly it jumped the border, and the hundreds of people suddenly being told to evacuate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With Monday’s forecast calling for more wind, crews will be keeping a close eye on a wildfire burning close to Osoyoos, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service said 24-hour resourcing has been put in place to fight the Eagle Bluff fire, with two initial attack crews working overnight to create fire breaks.

About 700 properties in the area were evacuated Saturday evening as the wind drove the flames closer to town.

Another 2,000 homes remain under evacuation alert.

While conditions were extremely smoky and hazy late Sunday, crews say the blaze showed decreased activity on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Eagle Bluff wildfire burning near Osoyoos'
Eagle Bluff wildfire burning near Osoyoos

The fire is currently estimated to be around 885 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eagle Bluff fire has also prompted a travel advisory for a section of Highway 3.

According to Drive BC, travel is not recommended on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

Drivers are advised to use a detour available on Highway 3A to Highway 97.

Click to play video: 'More tributes for fallen firefighter in B.C.'
More tributes for fallen firefighter in B.C.

Meanwhile, a wildland firefighter from Ontario was fatally injured Friday fighting a fire in the Prince George fire region of the province.

According to police, the 25-year-old was working in a remote area, north of Fort St. John, when the UTV he was riding on rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Trending Now

“He was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John airport,” RCMP said, “but sadly succumbed to his injuries while en route.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the events surrounding the man’s death are being investigated by several agencies, including WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service. He was working for a private B.C. company.

Click to play video: 'Another wildfire firefighter death in B.C.'
Another wildfire firefighter death in B.C.

Wildfire officials are also keeping an eye on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning just south of Kamloops, which is showing increased fire behaviour.

Authorities say this fire has been causing a column of widespread smoke in the area, which is visible from Kamloops and highways 5 and 5A.

However, they say there is no threat to the city, structures or nearby highway corridors.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is primarily active on the west flank, in areas with dense trees.

Forecasted winds, increased temperatures and relatively low humidity are expected to increase fire behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 356 wildfires burning in the province, with 14 of them being highly visible or threatening communities.

More on BC
BC WildfireBC wildfire latestBc Wildfire NewsBC wildfires todayOsoyoos fireBC wildfires MondayEagle Bluff FireRoss Moore Lake FireFire near OsoyoosOsoyoos evecuations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices