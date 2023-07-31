Osoyoos fire remains a concern Monday with forecast calling for more wind

Send this page to someone via email

With Monday’s forecast calling for more wind, crews will be keeping a close eye on a wildfire burning close to Osoyoos, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service said 24-hour resourcing has been put in place to fight the Eagle Bluff fire, with two initial attack crews working overnight to create fire breaks.

About 700 properties in the area were evacuated Saturday evening as the wind drove the flames closer to town.

Another 2,000 homes remain under evacuation alert.

While conditions were extremely smoky and hazy late Sunday, crews say the blaze showed decreased activity on Sunday.

The fire is currently estimated to be around 885 hectares.

The Eagle Bluff fire has also prompted a travel advisory for a section of Highway 3.

According to Drive BC, travel is not recommended on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

Drivers are advised to use a detour available on Highway 3A to Highway 97.

Meanwhile, a wildland firefighter from Ontario was fatally injured Friday fighting a fire in the Prince George fire region of the province.

According to police, the 25-year-old was working in a remote area, north of Fort St. John, when the UTV he was riding on rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

“He was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John airport,” RCMP said, “but sadly succumbed to his injuries while en route.”

Police said the events surrounding the man’s death are being investigated by several agencies, including WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service. He was working for a private B.C. company.

Wildfire officials are also keeping an eye on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning just south of Kamloops, which is showing increased fire behaviour.

Authorities say this fire has been causing a column of widespread smoke in the area, which is visible from Kamloops and highways 5 and 5A.

However, they say there is no threat to the city, structures or nearby highway corridors.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is primarily active on the west flank, in areas with dense trees.

Forecasted winds, increased temperatures and relatively low humidity are expected to increase fire behaviour.

There are currently 356 wildfires burning in the province, with 14 of them being highly visible or threatening communities.