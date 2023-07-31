2 men arrested after 15-year-old girl shot last November in Saskatoon

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl that occurred back in November in Saskatoon.
Back on Nov. 18 at 1:30 a.m., a girl was shot while walking with her family near 20th Street West and Avenue Q South. The shot came from someone in a vehicle that was driving by.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old man who was already in the Prince Albert correctional facility was charged on July 12 and a 28-year-old man was arrested on July 19.
Both men face aggravated assault, attempted murder and firearm charges.
