2 men arrested after 15-year-old girl shot last November in Saskatoon

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old girl that occurred back in November in Saskatoon.

Back on Nov. 18 at 1:30 a.m., a girl was shot while walking with her family near 20th Street West and Avenue Q South. The shot came from someone in a vehicle that was driving by.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old man who was already in the Prince Albert correctional facility was charged on July 12 and a 28-year-old man was arrested on July 19.

Both men face aggravated assault, attempted murder and firearm charges.