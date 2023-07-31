Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after rental van found with stolen copper wire in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 11:41 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested two men after stolen copper wire was found. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., arrested two men after stolen copper wire was found. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Cobourg, Ont., men face theft charges following a traffic stop in the town last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Thursday night an officer conducted a traffic stop for a rental van travelling on Lakeshore Drive.

Police say while talking to the two occupants, they noticed a “significant quantity” of large-gauge copper wire in the back of the van.

The investigation determined the copper wire had been stolen, police said.

Trending Now

Two men from Cobourg, ages 39 and 57, were arrested and jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The 39-year-old man was also charged with driving while suspended.

Both men were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
TheftCobourgCobourg Police ServiceCobourg crimeCopper WireCobourg Ontariocopper wire theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices