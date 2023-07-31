2 arrested after rental van found with stolen copper wire in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cobourg, Ont., men face theft charges following a traffic stop in the town last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Thursday night an officer conducted a traffic stop for a rental van travelling on Lakeshore Drive.

Police say while talking to the two occupants, they noticed a “significant quantity” of large-gauge copper wire in the back of the van.

The investigation determined the copper wire had been stolen, police said.

Two men from Cobourg, ages 39 and 57, were arrested and jointly charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The 39-year-old man was also charged with driving while suspended.

Both men were later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.