Cardi B hurls microphone at fan who threw drink at her during show

The biggest performers in the world have long been pelted by fan-thrown projectiles — seemingly more as of late — but Cardi B isn’t just going to take it.

While the rapper performed her hit song Bodak Yellow at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, she was splashed by a fan who threw a drink in her direction. In retaliation, Cardi B lifted her arm to throw a cordless mic at the front-row fan.

In numerous video clips of the incident, the fan can be seen apologizing to Cardi B, shouting “I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” The Grammy-winning rapper appears to curse at the woman.

It is unclear if the mic hit the concertgoer who threw the drink.

Fan-recorded footage of the spat has since gone viral. Cardi B also shared the video on Twitter.

This was not the first time Cardi B has thrown her microphone at someone. Just the day before, also at Drai’s Beachclub, the rapper seemingly threw her mic at a DJ who cut off her song I Like It early, according to People magazine.

Cardi B has not commented publicly on either incident, aside from posting the short video.

The WAP rapper is only the latest star to have objects hurled at them on stage.

In June, Pop singer Bebe Rexha was rushed offstage after she was struck in the face by a fan’s cell phone while performing in New York City. She was left with a black eye and required stitches in her eyebrow. The fan who threw the phone was arrested.

British superstar Harry Styles, who this month finished the 173-show run of his nearly three-year-long tour, was pelted with objects in almost every corner of the globe. From being hit with accessories, to having Skittles thrown in his eye, Styles was struck on a regular basis.

As Kelly Clarkson began her Las Vegas residency this week, she made light of the trend to throw objects at artists and asked her fans to throw only diamond rings on stage.