Fire

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., captured by Global News viewers

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 2:57 pm
Evacuation order issued for Osoyoos after U.S. wildfire crosses border
WATCH: The South Okanagan town of Osoyoos in B.C.’s Interior is now partially under an evacuation order due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.
Global News viewers have sent in pictures of the Eagle Bluff wildfire, burning approximately four kilometres from Osoyoos, B.C.

As of Sunday morning, BC Wildfire Service says the Eagle Bluff wildfire is listed as out of control, and is estimated to have grown to 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., captured by Global News viewers - image View image in full screen
Bryan King
The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., captured by Global News viewers - image View image in full screen
Debbie Arthur
Dave Weir
Dave Weir.
Louise Middlemiss View image in full screen
Louise Middlemiss.
Greg Reely View image in full screen
Greg Reely.
Greg Reely View image in full screen
Greg Reely.
Greg Reely View image in full screen
Greg Reely.
Greg Reely View image in full screen
Greg Reely.
Greg Reely
Greg Reely.

Global News also has a live feed of the wildfire, which can be viewed here. 

WildfireWildfiresBC wildfiresBCBC Wildfire ServiceosoyoosSundayPicturesEagle BluffhectaresViewers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

