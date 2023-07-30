The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C., captured by Global News viewers

Global News viewers have sent in pictures of the Eagle Bluff wildfire, burning approximately four kilometres from Osoyoos, B.C.
As of Sunday morning, BC Wildfire Service says the Eagle Bluff wildfire is listed as out of control, and is estimated to have grown to 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.
Global News also has a live feed of the wildfire, which can be viewed here.
