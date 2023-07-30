Edmonton Elks shutout again in record-setting home loss to Lions

After not being shutout since 1976, the Edmonton Elks have now managed to go without a scoring a point in two games this season — once, on June 17, when the B.C Lions beat them 22-0 in Vancouver.

The most recent occasion? Last night at Commonwealth Stadium, as the Lions picked apart the Elks 27-0, dropping them to 0-8 on the year.

The loss was a historic one — their 21st straight defeat at home, which is now a CFL and North American pro sports record.

“We didn’t have the game we wanted,” lamented linebacker Adam Konar, who was part of an Elks defense that allowed 425 yards of total offence in the loss.

The Lions opened the scoring on a field goal from former Edmonton kicker Sean Whyte before the B.C offense started rolling. A pass interference call on cornerback Marcus Lewis set up a Justin McInnis touchdown and before the half was over, another field goal was converted and it gave B.C a commanding 16-0 lead at the break.

Story continues below advertisement

The second half opened with the Lions eating up time and converting another touchdown drive, giving them a 23-0 lead before the Lions tacked on four more points to bring the game to 27-0.

Penalties played a major role in this game, with the Elks taking 13 of them for 177 yards. Taylor Cornelius was 16 in 30 in the loss with two interceptions, one coming late with a pick to the Lions’ Bo Lokombo, which elicited more raucous and angry boos from the crowd at Commonwealth Stadium.

“If changes need to be made, we’ll make them,” said head coach Chris Jones during the Points After Show on 630 CHED.

For Jones, the loss seemed all the more confusing, as to him, it seemed like the team had a great week of practice.

“I’ve never been in this situation,” said Jones. “Typically, we’ve learned to play good football. To be in the situation that we’re in, it’s just foreign.”

The Elks are off this week with a bye before returning for another home game Thursday, Aug. 10 vs the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff in that game is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage from Commonwealth Stadium will start at 5:30 p.m. on 630 CHED with the Countdown to Kickoff.