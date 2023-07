Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder following a recent stabbing in city’s east end, police say.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East just before 10:30 a.m. on July 27 to investigate the incident.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital and treated him for his injuries, but he later died.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Etop Ituen.