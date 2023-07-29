Edmonton Elks look for first win as they face B.C. Lions on Saturday

Being 0-7 is a lonely place for the Edmonton Elks, especially as professional athletes hyper-focused on what’s in front of them and putting everything else to the side, even a terrible record.

The Elks are employing an “0-0” mentality as they can only win one game in one week. Their next opportunity for the elusive win will come on Saturday afternoon as the Elks host the B.C. Lions (5-1, first place in the West) at Commonwealth Stadium.

The numbers are not good for the Elks: They have lost 11 straight games dating back to the 2022 season. The franchise record for most consecutive losses is 13. The Elks have lost 20 straight games at home, which ties a North American sports record.

No one expected the season to be so difficult, but linebacker Nyles Morgan, who will return today after missing last week’s game in Winnipeg because of a chest injury, says the every week is about improving and not thinking about losing streaks.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about not quitting. We’re asked to do a job and we have that soldier mentality of go out there and do our job regardless of the outcome, regardless of what happens and regardless of the score.” Morgan said. “You have to go out there and do your job, perform … When we get that win, the dam will burst.”

Over their last three games, the Elks offence has averaged 383.6 yards but has only averaged 18.3 points. The offence has the lowest scoring average in the CFL at just 15 points per game.

The third quarter continues to be an issue for the Elks. They have been out-scored 71-32 so far this season despite the defence allowing an average of 10.2 points in the first half.

The Elks would do themselves a big favour if they can play complimentary football for a full four quarters.

Elks head coach Chris Jones says his team needs to take the good habits they develop in practice into games

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU6882534159

Fullback Mario Villamizar will miss Saturday’s game with a knee injury and has been placed on the one-game injured list. Receiver Danny Vandervoort will dress for his first game of the season. The Elks released receiver Maurice Ffrench on Monday. Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb will step in to make his first CFL start.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Related News Edmonton Elks continue to forge ahead with multilingual broadcasts

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kyran Moore, Gavin Cobb, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: A.C Leonard, Cole Nelson (Designated National), (Jake Ceresna-Designated Nationalized American *) Kony Ealy, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis, Dwayne Thompson, Marloshawn Franklin Jr., Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

Story continues below advertisement

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Lions on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.