Mitchell rounding into form after first 100-yard game of Edmonton Elks season

The first pass to Dillon Mitchell this season occurred in the first game of the season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It was thrown five yards behind the line of scrimmage by Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

The play was a bubble screen, meaning Mitchell needed some blocking help from his fellow receivers. Mitchell needed three blocks on the play; he received two of those blocks but the third block was missed, allowing Riders defensive back to lay a heavy shot on Mitchell.

It would not set up Mitchell for a good start to the season. Three catches for seven yards — this after Mitchell set the CFL ablaze in 2022, finishing with 637 yards and four touchdowns in the final eight games of the season.

In the last two games, Mitchell has shown signs of slowly returning to his 2022 form. Mitchell recorded 68 yards against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and last week in Winnipeg, he recorded a season-high 115 yards and a touchdown against the Bombers.

Mitchell set a goal of a 2,000-yard season in training camp which only has been surpassed three times in CFL history. Mitchell currently stands at 244 yards through seven games, good for third on the Elks behind Steven Dunbar Jr. (330 yards) and Kyran Moore (286 yards).

Last season, Mitchell caught defences by surprise but this season he admits, there’s more data on him and team’s are much more ready to face him this season.

“I didn’t realize I was going to get that much attention, especially coming in last season, so that was a big change for me,” Mitchell said. “I realized that after the first couple of games and that was something told to me by coach Jones and my receivers coach (Markus) Howell. It was an adjustment for me being looked at like that.”

Mitchell has had some outbursts in practice this season as he has let frustrations get to him. He admits he’s an emotional person who wears his heart on his sleeve. He has leaned on veteran receivers like Eugene Lewis, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore to help him through the tough moments.

Head coach Chris Jones says he’s pleased to see Mitchell find a way to make an impact again for the Elks.

“He was frustrated as we were so he made the plays that came his way,” Jones said. “We completed the pump and go (for the touchdown) and it’s nice when one of your go-to guys come to life.”

Cobb earning playing time

Two weeks ago, Gavin Cobb enjoyed a 100 yard game in kick-off returns against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Last week, Cobb caught his first reception of his CFL career with an 11 yard catch for a first down. This week, Cobb will make his first CFL start against the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

With the release of Maurice Ffrench on Monday, the door is open for Cobb who is working his way back from a severe ankle injury during the 2022 pre-season which ended his rookie campaign. Cobb says the key for him is to keep in his play steady.

“The break outs come from consistency,” Cobb said. “It’s all about stacking good days. You stack a good day at practice one day and then come back and stack another good day. It’s all going to come out on game-day and you’re going to perform well.”

Elks receiver Gavin Cobb on being elevated in the offence for Saturday’s game against the Lions

0-0 mentality

Back when the green and gold enjoyed success in the middle of the last decade, quarterback Michael Reilly always said the most important game is the next one on the schedule. He also said the goal is to be 1-0 at the end of the week. The Elks haven’t won a game yet this season, sitting with an 0-7 record. Head coach Chris Jones says employing the “0-0” mentality is very important now.

“You’ve got to, I mean we’ve talked about it and what can we do in one week and that’s the question,” Jones said. “How far can we go, can we get this thing started, and there’s no better time than now before our bye week. So that’s what we’re doing.”

It’s hard to imagine an 0-7 team being able to find some hope, but Jones says they have time on their side to get on a roll.

“The facts are that we’re two games behind Calgary, we’re three games behind Saskatchewan,” Jones said. “If you look on the other side (East Division) we’re three games behind Ottawa and two games behind Hamilton. We just have to continue to work and worry about us getting better and then let the scoreboard take care of itself.

Elks head coach Chris Jones on having a “week-to-week” mentality and feeling there’s still time to get on a run

Injury report

After not practicing on Tuesday and being limited on Wednesday, Elks defensive end A.C. Leonard was a full participant on Thursday and should play on Saturday after leaving last week’s game in Winnipeg with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter.

Middle linebacker Nyles Morgan’s stay on the six-game injured list will last one game as Morgan who missed last week’s game with a chest injury was a full participant in practice this and should play on Saturday.

Fullback Mario Villamizar was a full participant on Tuesday but a knee injury held him out of practice for the last two days and he won’t play on Saturday.

Receiver Manny Arceneaux (knee) and defensive back Ed Gainey (chest) both practiced this week but have one more game to serve on the six-game injured list. They are eligible to return on August 10 at home against the Bombers.

The Elks host the B.C. Lions on Saturday from Commonwealth Stadium. Countdown to Kick-off on 630 CHED will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the opening kick-off set for 5 p.m.