Sports

Elks release 2 players, including Maurice Ffrench

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted July 24, 2023 2:41 pm
The Edmonton Elks on Monday released two players American receiver Maurice Ffrench and American linebacker Tobi Antigha.

Ffrench played four games for the Elks making 15 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown. Ffrench made the Elks out of training camp after his performance in the team’s two pre-season games where Ffrench caught 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Currently, the Elks are without receiver Eugene Lewis and Manny Arceneaux who both are nursing knee injuries.

Antigha played 12 games in 2022 for the Elks and just one game this season where he recorded three defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in Week 3 against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Elks will host the B.C. Lions on Saturday from Commonwealth Stadium. Live coverage on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 5 p.m.

