Traffic

Mechanical troubles with another Coastal-class BC Ferry cause cancellations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 9:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Tips to score a BC Ferries reservation'
Tips to score a BC Ferries reservation
WATCH: With the BC Ferries website having issues recently, these tips might increase your chances of getting a reservation on one of the sailings. Jordan Armstrong explains
BC Ferries was forced to cancel a pair of sailings Friday and said two others were at risk due to mechanical troubles with another of its Coastal-class vessels.

In a service notice, the company said it had to cancel the 3:15 p.m. Tsawwassen to Duke Point sailing and the 5:45 p.m. return voyage.

“We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the company said.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries frustrations continue to mount'
BC Ferries frustrations continue to mount

“Our Customer Service Centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know their booking must be cancelled. In the case of a cancellation, we will refund fees and/or fares.”

The issues come the same day as the Coastal Celebration returned to service after being sidelined for a week due to problems with the propulsion system.

That problem followed the loss of the Coastal Celebration over the busy Canada Day long weekend, also due to propulsion issues.

The loss of the vessel, one of the largest in BC Ferries’ fleet, forced the company to cancel and rebook thousands of reservations and led to massive delays at its terminals.

