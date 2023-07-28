Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta pledges $4M for office to help fight human trafficking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking'
Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking
A new human trafficking awareness campaign from Public Safety Canada means to challenge public misperceptions around this issue and encourage Canadians to learn about the facts. Tim Warmington with Public Safety Canada joins Global News Morning with new insights into an often misunderstood problem. – Jul 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is partnering with community groups and putting up $4 million over two years to create an office to combat human trafficking.

Public Safety Minster Mike Ellis says the office is to provide supports to those victimized by human trafficking while raising public awareness of the problem.

The province says it involves multiple areas such as sex trafficking, labour trafficking and the trafficking of organs.

It says in the last decade or so, more than 3,500 cases of human trafficking have been reported across Canada.

The majority of victims are women and girls, and one quarter of them are under the age of 18.

It says Indigenous women and girls are the most affected.

Click to play video: 'Canada marks Human Trafficking Awareness Day'
Canada marks Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Related News
Alberta GovernmentPublic SafetyAlberta crimeAlberta JusticeHuman Traffickingsex traffickinglabour traffickingOrgan traffickingPublic Safety Minster Mike Ellis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices