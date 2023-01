See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit arrested a man on Jan. 5 wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for sex trafficking-related offences.

Twenty-two-year-old Mahad Farrah, of Montreal, was arrested in the 1200 block of Avenue C North after investigators conducted a vehicle stop.

Saskatoon’s Human Trafficking Unit is working to have him transported back to Ontario to face his charges.