Regina police investigating death of man at Rupert Street home

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating the death of a man, after he was found fatally injured at a home late Thursday evening.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday evening, police were called to the 1400 block of Rupert Street where they found a seriously injured man, according to a release from police.

Despite life-saving attempts by both police and EMS, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police secured the scene and requested the Coroner as well as additional police resources.

The investigation into the man’s death is in the early stages and police said no other details will be released to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.