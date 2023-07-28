Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating death of man at Rupert Street home

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina police, forensics investigators investigate death on Rupert Street'
Regina police, forensics investigators investigate death on Rupert Street
WATCH: Regina Police Service units stood by as a forensics team investigated the scene of a death at a residence in the 1400 block of Rupert Street on Friday. One investigator was scene transporting an evidence bag containing part of a window from the residence surrounded by yellow tape.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating the death of a man, after he was found fatally injured at a home late Thursday evening.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday evening, police were called to the 1400 block of Rupert Street where they found a seriously injured man, according to a release from police.

Despite life-saving attempts by both police and EMS, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police secured the scene and requested the Coroner as well as additional police resources.

The investigation into the man’s death is in the early stages and police said no other details will be released to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPPoliceRegina NewsRegina PoliceDeathCrime StoppersRPSPolice news
