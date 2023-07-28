Ryu set to return to Blue Jays rotation on Tuesday

See more sharing options

Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to make his long-awaited return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation.

Manager John Schneider says Ryu will be the Blue Jays’ starting pitcher against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Ryu is returning after Tommy John surgery in June 2022.

His return means Toronto will switch to a six-man rotation in time for a critical stretch of games.

The Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, with both teams in the hunt for an American League wild card berth.

Toronto then hosts the American League East-leading Orioles for a four-game series before travelling to Boston against the rival Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.