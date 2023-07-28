SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Ryu set to return to Blue Jays rotation on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 4:47 pm
Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to make his long-awaited return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation.

Manager John Schneider says Ryu will be the Blue Jays’ starting pitcher against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Ryu is returning after Tommy John surgery in June 2022.

His return means Toronto will switch to a six-man rotation in time for a critical stretch of games.

The Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, with both teams in the hunt for an American League wild card berth.

Toronto then hosts the American League East-leading Orioles for a four-game series before travelling to Boston against the rival Red Sox.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.

